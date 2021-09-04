Kulusevski hopes his stunning international form earns him a start against Napoli

Dejan Kulusevski is one of the Juventus players impressing for his country in the current round of international matches.

The Swede joined the Bianconeri last summer after they had signed him in January 2020.

He was one of the key players under Andrea Pirlo last season as they won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

However, he hasn’t started any of Juventus’ first two league matches this season.

He was brought in as a substitute in their matches against Udinese and Empoli before the international break.

Having been one of their best players in the Italian Cup final, he would have hoped to be a regular in this campaign, but that hasn’t happened.

This international break gives him the chance to show Massimiliano Allegri how good he is and Calciomercato reports that he might be doing that already.

The report details how he was in stunning form as Sweden brought Spain’s long unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to an end.

He provided the second goal as the Swedes beat the former World champions 2-1 at home.

Their next competitive game would be against Greece before he returns to Juve and the report claims he hopes to impress Allegri enough to earn a start in Juve’s next match against Napoli.