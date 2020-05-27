Kulusevski: ‘I hope we win the Champions League’

New Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski is looking forward to joining up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala and hopes he can win the Champions League with the Bianconeri.

The 20-year-old is set to join the club at the end of June and speaking to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the young Swede expressed his happiness at the prospect of moving to Turin.

“I’m on the right track, I feel stronger every day and ready to face new challenges,” Kulusevski Gazzetta.

“I’m attracted to the idea of testing myself against the best.

“I go there to learn; I can’t wait to link up with Dybala and his magical left foot. In any case, I now know how to play in multiple positions, and I plan to claim my place in Turin too.”

Kulusevski was welcomed by Ronaldo when he arrived at the Allianz Stadium to sign his Juve contract.

“What a thrill that day at the Stadium, a unique atmosphere! And CR7 told me: ‘Welcome Dejan, how are you?’.

“Buffon and Chiellini were nice to me too. An immense joy for a boy who had only seen them on TV.

“I hope we go far in every competition and above all that we will win the Champions League.

“Sarri was nice. He put me at ease. I knew his Chelsea and his style of play. That’s also why I chose to play for the Bianconeri. With Conte, the movements are different, the tactical set-up. That was why I was in doubt.”

Kulusevski made the leap from the Atalanta academy to the starting XI at Atalanta, but it wasn’t an easy path.

“After the defeat against Cagliari, I was angry. I had played well and for the first time I felt calm on the pitch.

“I felt like I used to in the youth team. I finally felt that I could play in Serie A. [Against Inter] I was serene in my appearance, but at half-time I threw up due to the stress. It was an unforgettable 2-2 draw.

“In the summer, when director Daniele Faggiano and Roberto D’Aversa offered me this opportunity, they showed great confidence in me and it was an extraordinary season for me.

“So, I want to finish the season well. I want to do my part for this ending. I don’t think about my own goals, the important thing is to win all the games. I want to use them to grow every day.”