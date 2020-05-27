Kulusevski: ‘I want to be like De Bruyne’

New Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski reveals that Kevin De Bruyne is a player he’s learned a lot from and hopes to be even stronger than the Manchester City midfielder.

The 20-year-old spoke with Sky Sport and explained why he chose Juventus and what he’s learned in his time at Parma this past season.

“It was easy (at Parma), because it is a group where you can work well,” he told Sky.

“My team-mates help me in everything, then there is the staff and a coach who made me understand that if I work hard I would find space in the team and do well.

“This year I also played on the wing for the first year in my career, at the beginning it was difficult, but I asked for many tips and I did well.

The youngster has earned comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne, given that they both traditionally play a more attacking role in midfield.

“(De Bruyne) is one of the top 5 players in the world, I watch him a lot, he is phenomenal.

“I want to become like him, but also stronger. I watch football a lot, I learn a lot from footballers and a lot from him.

“Playing as mezz’ala? Yes, I’ve done it all my life, so I think I can do it and I can play there.

“It depends on how the team plays, in Parma the role is right for me, at Atalanta in the Spring, I was behind the attack, my perfect role is behind the strikers. ”

“One of the reasons why I chose Juve is the tactical aspect. I think I can do very well at Juve and I studied Sarri’s game a lot.

“My favorite player is Eden Hazard, I was watching all his games. So yes, I think I can do very well with that role.”

“I met Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, it was one of the most beautiful days ever. We talked a lot.

“I know that I missed 13 games at Parma and I have to do very well for them yet, then when the time comes for me to go to Juve it will be a dream come true.

“I have always dreamed of playing with players like Ronaldo and in a team like Juve, but I will go there to show that I also know how to play, work, win. To give everything.

“Am I ready? As for how I live, I want to be happy and improve every day.

“Of course, when I know I’m going to Juve at the end of the season, I’ll push hard. I trained a lot in this period, because I feel the time has come to be ready.”