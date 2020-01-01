All Stories, Transfer News

Kulusevski Juventus medical tomorrow

January 1, 2020

Dejan Kulusevski will undergo his Juventus medical tomorrow before agreeing a four-year deal with the club.

Speculation has mounted in recent days regarding the 19-year-old’s future with the Bianconeri reportedly ahead of Inter in the race to sign the Swedish midfielder.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Kulusevski will undergo his Juventus medical tomorrow having agreed a €2.5m contract with Juve.

Parent club Atalanta are expected to earn €35m from his sale with a further €9m in performance related bonuses.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

‘Kulusevski a mix of Robben and Milinkovic-Savic’

January 1, 2020

Dejan Kulusevski medical this week

December 31, 2019

Raiola: ‘De Ligt wanted the Havard for defenders’

December 31, 2019