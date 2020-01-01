Kulusevski Juventus medical tomorrow

Dejan Kulusevski will undergo his Juventus medical tomorrow before agreeing a four-year deal with the club.

Speculation has mounted in recent days regarding the 19-year-old’s future with the Bianconeri reportedly ahead of Inter in the race to sign the Swedish midfielder.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Kulusevski will undergo his Juventus medical tomorrow having agreed a €2.5m contract with Juve.

Parent club Atalanta are expected to earn €35m from his sale with a further €9m in performance related bonuses.