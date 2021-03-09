Kulusevski ranked among the Top 10 young talents worldwide

Dejan Kulusevski rose to the scene last season while playing at Parma, on loan from Atalanta.

The young Swede only needed few months of Serie A action to convince the Juventus hierarchy, who sprinted to seal his signature as soon as January 2020.

The 20-year-old joined Andrea Pirlo’s squad at the beginning of the season, and has been a regular feature in the starting formation.

Kulusevski took advantage of the absence of several key players upfront – mainly Paulo Dybala – to earn playing time in a less conventional role.

Originally a winger, the former Atalanta man didn’t always impress whilst playing as a second striker, but he is showing enough flashes of talent to keep the Bianconeri fans excited about his future development.

According to CIES Football Observatory (via Football Italia), Kulusevski was ranked among the top 20 most promising youngsters in football today.

The list was dominated by the Bundesliga, as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund took all the podium spots.

BVB’s Jadon Sancho was ranked as the most promising player, surprisingly ahead of his teammate Erling Braut Haaland who came in third.

Bayern’s Canadian star Alphonso Davies was ranked between them in second place.

For his part, Kuluseveski landed at 9th, right behind Manchester City pair of Phil Foden and Ferran Torres.

The next Serie A inclusion came at the 16th spot, with Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz.

At the bottom of the Top 20, two Italian internationals found their way into the list.

Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali was ranked as 19th, whilst former Juventus youth product Moise Kean took the 20th spot.