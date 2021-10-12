Kulusevski returns earlier than expected from international duty, here is why

Dejan Kulusevski will make a return to Juventus today, one day earlier than expected.

This is because the attacker is suspended from Sweden’s match against Greece tonight and his national team felt there was no need to keep him in the camp, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says his booking when Sweden defeated Kosovo 3-0 in the last round of matches disqualified him from the game against Greece.

He will now be involved in Juve’s training and preparation for their upcoming match against Roma at the weekend.

The former Parma man remains one of the Juventus players with a point to prove in this campaign.

He had been an important part of the team last season when he helped them to win the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

However, he is struggling to replicate his best form under Max Allegri. He would hope his premature return gives him the chance to start against Roma at the weekend.

If that happens, he would want to take the chance and prove that he has what it takes to deliver fine performances under the current manager.

Juve will also welcome Paulo Dybala to training today and his return from injury would be a major boost to their chance of beating Roma.