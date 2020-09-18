Kulusevski: ‘Ronaldo is fantastic’

New Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski believes he can bring energy to the team while Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘fantastic’.

The 20-year-old was signed during the January transfer window but remained on loan at Parma, joining Juve in Turin this summer for pre-season training.

“Cristiano is fantastic, he’s very nice, he talks to everyone, even about things off the pitch,” Kulusevski told the press conference.

“His words are like petrol, I’m lucky to play with him and I hope I can help him.

“Every day is a war, you must always be at 100% (at Juventus). You can’t come to the pitch and not be concentrated because everyone would notice immediately.

“I think I can give them energy; I want to have fun when I enter the pitch. I run a lot and I will do everything to help my team win.

“I’ll play where the coach puts me, I can play I’m many roles. Pirlo’s advice can put me in a position to make a difference. I’ll do everything for him.

“He was my idol, he opened doors in Sweden that no one had ever opened, we talked, he called me, and it was exciting for me.

“When I was little, I never though Zlatan would call me.”

