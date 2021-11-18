Kulusevski tipped to finally get a first-team run following Bernardeschi’s injury

Dejan Kulusevski has struggled to get playing time in the current Juventus team as Max Allegri uses other players ahead of the Swede.

The attacker was one of Juve’s best players last season, with Andrea Pirlo giving him a lot of responsibilities.

He responded well to them and Juve fans had hoped he would continue making progress in this campaign.

The opposite has been the case and a lack of opportunity to show his skills hasn’t helped.

However, that could be about to change with Calciomercato reporting that the expected absence of Federico Bernardeschi in the Juventus team will give him more than enough chances to display his skills.

The report confirms that Bernardeschi would be out of action for around three weeks and Kulusevski will be given more chances to prove himself to Allegri.

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough start to the campaign for everyone at Juve and Kulusevski knows he has to take his opportunities when they come his way.

The next few weeks would be absolutely important to his future at the club amidst reports that several clubs want to sign him.

It remains to be seen if the Swede can ever perform well under Allegri’s system and when he gets regular chances in the next few weeks, we will all see.