Kulusevski tipped to replace Morata against Porto

Dejan Kulusevski will start ahead of Alvaro Morata in Juventus’ Champions League game against FC Porto this evening.

The Bianconeri will face them in the round of 16 first leg as they continue their bid to end their wait for the trophy.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado were already certain absentees for the encounter.

Alvaro Morata was the favourite to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, but Football Italia says Kulusevski will play instead.

The Swede has played just 4 Champions League matches this season, but he is one player that Andrea Pirlo trusts.

The 20-year-old played 19 minutes in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Napoli at the weekend, but his manager thinks he can do a job against the Portuguese side from the start.

Morata played 90 minutes in the loss to Napoli but failed to score yet again.

He has now gone without a goal for Juve in his last four matches, and Pirlo might be taking him out of the limelight.

The report adds that Aaron Ramsey has recovered from his injury and would be on the bench.

The Bianconeri are favourites in the match and they will be keen to avoid an upset.