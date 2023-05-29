Kulusevski
Kulusevski’s Tottenham future unsure after they failed to get a European spot

May 29, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur is set to come to an end, and he could be returning to Juventus at the conclusion of this season. Tottenham’s failure to secure a place in European competition has left them with the decision of whether to retain the attacker or not.

Juventus had been optimistic that Tottenham would exercise the option to make the transfer permanent when Kulusevski departed the Allianz Stadium, as he did not quite fit Max Allegri’s system. However, according to Tuttojuve, it appears highly likely that the Swedish player will rejoin the ranks of the Black and Whites when preparations for the next season commence.

The reason behind this is that Tottenham is expected to forego the opportunity to sign him permanently, primarily due to their absence from European competitions.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has no future at Juve if the club sticks to Allegri as its manager beyond this campaign. However, if there is a change at the management level, he might be given another chance to play for the club.

But for now, Spurs will likely send him back and Bianconeri must prepare to find a new club that will accommodate him on loan again or buy him outright.

We have several other loanees who will return soon and it would be a tough summer sending them away again.

