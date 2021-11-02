La Gazzetta claims Pogba has given his preference to Juventus

In the never-ending soap opera that is Paul Pogba’s transfer news, a new twist has now emerged.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman has recently spoken with his agent Mino Raiola, where he clearly told him that he favors a return to Juventus despite the tempting proposals of Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

The 28-year-old is widely expected to put an end to his second stint at Manchester United once his current contract expires by the end of the campaign.

While the economic situation in Italy (and more precisely at Juventus) could complicate the operation, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene can benefit from the growth decree applied in Italy.

This decree allows the clubs to save up to 50% on taxes related to the wages of foreign players. So let’s say that the club intend to match Pogba’s current salary (14 millions net per season), Juventus would effectively pay 21 millions in gross rather than 28 millions.

However, the Bianconeri would also need to get rid of some of the current deadwood to make some room for the superstar on their wage bill, with Aaron Ramsey being the most obvious example.

Juve FC say

While Juventus are trying to reduce their wage bill, the squad obviously lacks some quality at the moment.

On the other hand, Pogba is one of the most talented midfielders in the world, and if he truly wishes to return to the club as the report suggests, the management must not waste this opportunity.

It’s true that the club would end up paying the World Cup winner some significant figures, but when taking into account the quality that he brings, as well as the fact that he’ll be a free agent, it sounds like a decent deal.