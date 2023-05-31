This summer, several Juventus stars will be leaving Turin on the back of a chaotic campaign. The club has missed out on a Champions League spot due to a 10-point deduction, forcing the management to downsize the project and lower the wage bill.

While the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria will walk away as free agents, a major profile like Dusan Vlahovic could be sacrificed if the club were to receive an enticing proposal.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have identified at least two players as non-transferrable. The names mentioned are Gleison Bremer and Manuel Locatelli.

The duo have been stalwarts in Max Allegri’s formation this season. The Italian has established himself as an automatic starter in the Regista role ahead of the disappointing Leandro Paredes.

For his part, the Brazilian has immediately settled in at Continassa following his summer switch from Torino, cementing himself as the most reliable Juventus defender at the heart of the backline.

Aside from their technical and physical attributes, the two players have showcased the type of character and determination desired by the management.

Therefore, the Bianconeri consider both Locatelli and Bremer as two main protagonists for the present and the future, so they aren’t willing to entertain offers for either player in the upcoming summer transfer market