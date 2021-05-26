La Liga champions in talks with Juventus over potential swap deal

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are claimed to be in talks over a potential deal to bring Paulo Dybala to Spain.

The Argentine forward has been absent for much of the recent campaign, starting the season injured, before suffering with Coronavirus, and didn’t really recover to anywhere near 100% until the very end of the term.

Dybala appears primed to start the new sesaon fresh however, and the recently crowned Spanish Champions are believed to be keen.

Cadena Ser(via SportsMole) claim that the Old Lady are keen on shifting the forward’s substantial wage from their budget ahead of the summer, and asked to take his fellow countryman Angel Correa in his place.

I don’t buy for a minute that Juventus are even looking into the possibility of moving Dybala on however, and claims that we would swap him for Correa is almost laughable.

While Dybala could potentially leave the club in 12 months time for free, I don’t see how Juventus are going to find someone who loves the club as much as he does, and with that level of ability.

Paulo has just put a disastrous season behind him, and I’m sure La Joya only has the intention of proving his worth to the team whilst staying fit.

Patrick