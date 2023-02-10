La Liga chief blasts new Super League proposal

A22, the company contracted to help redesign the European Super League, has come up with a new proposal which looks enticing.

The new format is designed to accommodate more European clubs without the Premier League sides.

It promises more money to the clubs and the decision-making will also be among themselves.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the three clubs from its original twelve founding members still working on the idea.

After A22 released the latest proposal yesterday, following what they claim was consulting with more than 50 clubs around the continent, La Liga chief Javier Tebas has blasted the latest proposal.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“All this will be possible with a new governance model, which will be managed by the clubs. Which clubs? Only large companies. And in exchange for the’ “almsgiving” of large companies, small and medium-sized companies will not be able to participate in the tournament or make decisions.

“Don’t be fooled. Mr Reichart is the new face of the coup d’état hatched by the big clubs to get total control of European football and convert it into a sport reserved for the elite. They can say what they want, but the competition imagined by Mr Reichart and his friends would reverse the current model of European football and end the national championships. Therefore it finds unanimous opposition from all leagues, of all sizes.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League is one difficult idea to sell because of how selfish the original one was and the intentions of the protagonists will hardly ever be trusted by fans.

For now, Juventus has bigger problems as they face some legal battles in Italy and it would not be smart for them to get involved in the public debate over the Super League.