Juventus could be stuck with Arthur Melo for another season as it seems Valencia would soon abandon their pursuit of the midfielder.

The Bianconeri have transfer-listed the former Barcelona man in this window, but there has been a shortage of takers.

Valencia emerged as one of his main suitors recently, and the Spaniards have been in talks with Juventus to add him to their squad.

However, they are offering to take him on loan for the rest of this season, and want to pay less than half of his current salary.

Juve wants to split it at least 50-50, but Los Che cannot pay half of his lucrative wages.

A new report on Calciomercato claims the Spaniards are very close to giving up and walking away from the talks.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has to leave us this summer, and we might have to agree to significantly subsidise his wages to make the move happen.

The midfielder is talented, but he doesn’t seem to suit our style of play.

If he leaves on loan and thrives, we could get a buyer for him at the end of this campaign.

But if he struggles to make an impact when he leaves, we could be stuck with him for another season.