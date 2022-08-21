La Liga club manager continues to ask for Juventus man

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso is refusing to give up on adding Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to his squad, according to a new report.

The Spanish side has been in talks with Juve over a move for him, but they cannot pay at least 50% of his wages.

Juve is asking for that before allowing him to leave, even though the midfielder wants to make the move.

Talks between both clubs seem to have stalled, but a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Gattuso recently reminded Valencia of the players he needs and he still maintains an interest in Arthur.

The Brazilian is injury-prone, and he is no longer an important member of the Bianconeri team.

However, Juve wants a loan suitor to cover at least 50% of his wages and the former Gremio man will not accept a salary reduction to leave the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has a limited or no role to play at Juve this season and we need to offload him.

The midfielder represents why we need to be smarter when making signings, but the focus now should be on offloading him as soon as possible.

Hopefully, another suitor will emerge to add him to their squad soon.