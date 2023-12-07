Dean Huijsen is attracting transfer interest from Granada for a potential loan move in January. The defender earned his promotion to the Juventus first team following a series of commanding performances with the U19 and Next Gen teams.

Although Huijsen made his debut for Juventus during a defensive crisis, the return of their key players means he is unlikely to secure regular first-team minutes. This lack of playing time could hinder his development, especially as Juventus is currently competing for the title and may not have the luxury to focus on player grooming.

Recognising this, a loan move away has been suggested as a beneficial option for Huijsen. Several clubs have expressed interest, with the latest report from Football Italia indicating that Granada, a La Liga club, is prepared to secure his services on loan for the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen needs game time to aid his development; a loan move is perfect.

However, sending him out on loan in January is tricky because he may struggle to break into the team at his temporary home.

We should only allow him to leave if there is a guarantee that he will play often immediately after he joins.