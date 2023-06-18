La Liga giants, Milan and more: The summer schedule for Juventus

Following an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, Juventus will restart in July in the hopes of achieving brighter results next season.

La Stampa (via IlBianconero) provided a detailed schedule for what should be a busy pre-season for Max Allegri’s men.

The band should get back together between the 9th and 10th of July to kick off the initial preparations at Continassa. This will include customary medical tests.

Afterwards, Juventus will travel to the United States for the second summer in a row. The US tour will include three prestigious friendlies.

The first will take place at Levi‘s Stadium in San Francisco where the Bianconeri will collide with Barcelona on the 22nd of July.

Juventus should remain in California until July 29. On the 27th, they will meet their domestic rivals Milan.

The squad will then travel to the East Coast to take on Real Madrid in Orlando on August. This glamorous meeting should wrap up the American tour.

Juventus will then return to their base where they will have another couple of weeks to prepare for the Serie A campaign (kicking off on August 20).

In the final stretch of pre-season, the Bianconeri will hold the customary Villar Perosa friendly where the first team takes on the Next Gen squad.

Moreover, Juventus will have time to play another two friendlies, one of which will be against Lazio.