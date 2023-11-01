Juventus has maintained a long-standing interest in Atletico de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentine player has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Europe, following a successful spell at Udinese and winning the World Cup with Argentina as a starter.

Juventus had pursued him while he was playing in Serie A, but securing the Argentine’s signature proved to be quite challenging, and he eventually moved to Atletico de Madrid.

Although he has become a key player at the Madrid club, Juventus has continued to express their interest in acquiring him and is eager to win the race for his services.

The Black and White side is actively seeking new midfielders to bolster their squad during the January transfer window, and they view De Paul as a valuable addition to their team.

Juventus is keen to address the void in their squad before the second half of the season, and Rodrigo de Paul is their chosen target.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the midfielder is hesitant to leave Spain, and Juventus is working to persuade him to consider a return to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

De Paul is a fine midfielder and we will benefit from having him in our squad for the second half of this campaign.

But we cannot force him to leave Atletico if he does not see a reason to leave and join the biggest club in Serie A.