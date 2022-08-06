Memphis Depay is open to the idea of playing for Juventus, according to a report on Calciomercato.it.

The Dutchman is close to leaving Barcelona as the Catalans struggle to register their new players.

Several teams want to add him to their squad, but Juve are long-term admirers, and they have also made an approach for him.

The report claims he likes their interest, but he wants to keep his options open for now.

Another thing that could delay the transfer is that the former Manchester United man must either leave on a permanent transfer or on loan.

But he must extend his Barca contract before his loan deal will be sanctioned by the Catalans.

Juve FC Says

Doing business with Barcelona at the moment is very tricky, and we need to be very careful.

The Catalans are in a financial mess and they have been struggling to get new signings.

If Depay can get his contract terminated to join us for free, that would be an ideal situation.

However, we could still do a deal with the Catalans if they set a reasonable transfer fee.

The Dutchman will likely struggle to play regularly when Federico Chiesa returns to fitness, but we need him for this start of the season.