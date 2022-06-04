La Liga reports Juventus to UEFA over alleged financial irregularities

Throughout the course of the season, Juventus had to deal with a major investigation launched by the FIGC in relation to alleged capital gains registered in unlawful manners.

A host of other Serie A and Serie B clubs were a part of the investigation, but the Bianconeri and their top officials were the main characters in the plot.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the court acquitted the club and the decision was later upheld by the court of appeal.

However, another similar case has now emerged from an unlikely source.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, la Liga has reported Juventus and Manchester City to UEFA over alleged financial irregularities.

It appears that the Spanish league will also add Paris Saint Germain to the list of accused. In fact, the league president Javier Tebas launched a scathing attack on the French champions following the announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s contract renewal.

La Liga believes that its actions are meant to protect the integrity of the sport, and most importantly, the competitive level of Spanish clubs.

So it appears that the reason behind reporting Man City is Erling Haaland’s transfer to the Etihad Stadium. As for Juventus, the source explains that the club was targeted due to the recent investigation regarding alleged capital gains.

Juve FC say

While Man City and PSG managed to put the signatures of Haaland and Mbappé on paper (two superstars who were linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid), the addition of Juventus remains a bit complexing.

Nevertheless, if the Bianconeri managed to survive the FIGC storm, this almost-random report is unlikely to cause too much damage.