La Liga side close to signing Rabiot despite new Juventus attempt to keep him

Adrien Rabiot’s departure from Juventus appears increasingly likely with each passing day since the conclusion of the previous season, and a new club has entered the picture to secure his services.

As Rabiot enters the final weeks of his contract with Juventus, the club’s attempts to negotiate a new deal have been unsuccessful thus far. While there are reports suggesting that Juventus still hopes to retain him by reaching a new agreement, recent information from Calciomercato indicates that the Frenchman is nearing a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to the report, Atletico Madrid has been engaged in talks with Rabiot’s representatives for some time and is reportedly close to reaching a comprehensive agreement with the player. If this deal comes to fruition, Juventus will face the prospect of losing another key player, further emphasising the need for them to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window.

The situation surrounding Rabiot’s future at Juventus remains fluid, but the emergence of Atletico Madrid as a potential destination suggests that the French midfielder is inching closer to a departure from the Italian club. Juventus will now have to navigate the possibility of losing Rabiot and focus on bolstering their squad to compensate for his potential exit.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a key player for us and the midfielder is a player we should keep, but we have left it too late to make an attempt to keep him and we must move on quickly.

The club has to get clarity about his future as soon as possible so that we can focus on adding a replacement to the group instead of wishfully thinking he will remain with us..