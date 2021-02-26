Lack of funds could make Juventus miss out on their top target to Chelsea

Erling Braut Haaland is set to become one of the best goalscorers in football in the next couple of years.

The youngster scores goals for fun in the Champions League and in Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

The German side has been the breeding ground for some of the world’s best players in recent seasons.

They signed Haaland after he burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg and he will certainly make another step up soon.

Juventus is one team looking to sign him as the Bianconeri attempts to win the Champions League.

His goals can certainly help them end their wait for the coveted trophy, but it will take a lot of money to land him.

Reports in Germany via Calciomercato say Chelsea is ahead of Juve in the race for his signature.

This is because their billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, has given permission for the club’s management to make their move for him.

This means he is willing to bankroll the transfer and the report adds that Juventus will not have the financial means to compete with that.

Haaland would have taken Juve to another level, but they will have to turn their attention to other striker targets now.