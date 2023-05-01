Lack of leaders, missing identity: The takeaways from Juve’s draw in Bologna (Opinion)

Amidst these troubled times, being a Juventus supporter has become an increasingly confusing task. For instance, celebrating victories no longer has the same taste, since we’re not even sure whether these points would stand or not.

In recent weeks, this dilemma has been cast aside, as we’re seemingly unable to collect a win. Yet, the perplexing thoughts remain. So what should we make of yesterday’s draw against Bologna?

On one hand, the Bianconeri came away with a draw against one of the most impressive sides in Serie A (currently leading the “best of the rest” standings).

Nonetheless, this is Juventus we’re talking about.

Clawing back to secure a draw against a lowly opponent can never be a satisfying outcome, especially when it extends what has become an abysmal winless streak.

So here are three takeaways from last night’s 1-1 draw at the Renato Dall’Ara.

Juventus Lacking Leaders

Last week, we focused primarily on Juan Cudarado’s antics and lack of wisdom. But in truth, the Colombian isn’t the only experienced player who’s failing to interpret the role of a savvy veteran.

Take Alex Sandro for example. The fullback replicated the same mistake that cost us the match against Lazio, by falling down too easily following an aerial duel. This incident culminated in Riccardo Orsolini’s opener from the spot.

And how about our most experienced striker Arkadiusz Milik who executed what has to be one of the most dreadful penalty kicks in recent memory?

Sadly for Juventus, the days of natural leaders like Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio are long gone now.

Allegri Doesn’t Want a Tactical Identity

On his 100th appearance in his second tenure as Juventus manager, Max Allegri opted for a 100th different formation. While injuries and turmoil have taken their toll, at the moment, it’s pretty clear that the boss doesn’t plan on building a recognized tactical identity, at least not in the near future.

How else can you explain the fact that he’s been mirroring his opponent’s tactical setup in recent outings? So when Juventus play against a club that applies a four-man defense (like Napoli or Bologna), Max adopts a 4-3-3 formation, only to resort to a 3-5-2 lineup against the likes of Inter.

Hence, this isn’t a sign of a manager who has his own sophisticated ideas, but it tells the story of a coach who only intends to nullify opposition.

Give Iling-Junior a Run

At this stage of the campaign, Filip Kostic seems to be increasingly exhausted, and understandably so. Allegri scarcely rested him throughout the campaign, and surely the mid-season World Cup didn’t help matters.

But luckily for the Bianconeri, they have a young and talented left winger who can take the torch and keep the flame alive.

Samuel Iling-Junior has delivered the desired impact almost every time he took the field. Yet, his appearances remain too few and far between.

So let’s give the Englishman a fair chance like some of his fellow youngsters, starting with the midweek encounter against Lecce.