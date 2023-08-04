LAFC, the American soccer club, has successfully reached an agreement to sign Lorenzo Dellavalle from Juventus. The talented defender will be joining Giorgio Chiellini at the MLS team.

Lorenzo Dellavalle has proven himself to be one of the standout players in Juventus’ U19 side and has recently been promoted to their Next Gen team. However, despite his potential, he is not currently close to being called up to the first team at Allianz Stadium, which makes the move to LAFC a promising opportunity for his career.

His impressive performance as part of the Italy U19 team, which won the recent Euros, has garnered attention from various clubs, including LAFC. Now, the American club has successfully added him to their squad, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that they have secured an agreement with Juventus to facilitate his career move to the United States. This exciting transfer provides Dellavalle with a chance to further develop his skills and showcase his talent on the MLS stage.

Juve FC Says

Dellavalle would struggle to play for us this season as we eye more experienced players to bring success back to the club.

The defender is one of the finest players in our youth system and has done well to earn the attention of LAFC.

It is good that Juve will not stop him from moving, knowing that he probably needs that experience and exposure to reach his full potential.

If he develops well, we could bring him back to the club in the future.