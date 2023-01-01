Last Friday, Real Madrid resumed their campaign in an away trip to Valladolid. At the end of the day, Los Merengues managed to collect all three points thanks to Karim Benzema’s late brace.

But for Juventus, it was all about Real Valladolid’s youngster’s Ivan Fresneda. As we reported earlier in the week, the Bianconeri sent scouts to keep a close eye on the 18-year-old who’s one of the club’s transfer targets.

The Old Lady is looking to bolster its ranks with a new right-back who can rotate with the aging Juan Cuadrado for the rest of the campaign, before eventually replacing the Colombian who will most likely leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juve’s scouts were left impressed by Fresneda who did well against the European giants, despite having to mark the explosive Vinicius Jr.

The source adds that the teenager has a buyout clause set at 30 million euros, but will elevate to 45 millions if Valladolid rejects an offer that exceeds 10 millions.

The right-back spent some time in the youth academies of Real Madrid and Leganes before joining Valladolid in 2020. The Spanish club is owned by Brazilian icon Ronaldo.