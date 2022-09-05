Lamberto Zauli insists Miretti has what it takes to face Neymar and Mbappe

The development of Fabio Miretti has not surprised former Juventus under23 manager Lamberto Zauli as the youngster battles with more experienced midfielders at the club for a place on the team.

The 19-year–old broke into the team at the end of last season, and we expected him to return to the under-19 team in this campaign.

However, he has become one of the favourites of Max Allegri, and the Bianconeri manager has handed him starts in important matches this season.

The youngster has the potential to become a leader of their midfield in the future, and he could start when they face PSG in the Champions League this midweek.

Zauli believes he can impress if they choose him to play. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Seeing him against sacred monsters like Neymar and Mbappé would be a surprise, but the boy has great quality and personality; with these characteristics he can play against anyone “.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a top talent, and he has started his playing career at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The midfielder will be well-groomed at Juve, and he has so many experienced teammates that will give him advice on how he can improve.