Landucci on Lazio’s controversial opener: “We respect the verdict”

At the end of the clash between Lazio and Juventus, the debate over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s opener raged on, with every individual seemingly having his own input on the matter.

The Biancocelesti eventually won the encounter in a 2-1 result thanks to Mattia Zaccagni’s winner, but their first goal remains a topic of great debate.

The Serbian received a cross inside the box while Alex Sandro was marking him. The latter fell to the ground demanding a foul due to a push, but match official Marco Di Bello didn’t see enough to warrant a whistle, so he allowed play to continue, which directly resulted in a goal.

For his part, Juventus assistant manager Marco Landucci refused to fuel the debate in his post-match comments, insisting that his club respects the referee’s decision.

Landucci – who was in charge in the dugout in the absence of Max Allegri due to flu – admitted that his team had done little to help Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

“Lazio’s goal? We defer to the referee’s decisions, we respect the verdict on the pitch as always,” said Landucci as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Our first half was below our capabilities. Instead, the second half was better. A draw would have been the right result.

“The substitutes made an impact. Chiesa is improving, with his presence we can play in different ways, as it happened tonight. We had several opportunities to equalize.”Vlahovic? We didn’t help him much in the first half.

“Of course,there’s optimism. We are awaiting the ruling from our appeal on April 19. We earned 59 points on the pitch, but in the meantime, we need to recover and take it one match at a time. Thursday will be very important.”