Landucci praises Juventus young players after they beat Monza

Juventus earned a 2-1 win against Monza in the Coppa Italia yesterday, with Max Allegri serving a ban, but they still did well.

The Bianconeri kickstarted their cup campaign against the Boys from Brianza and had to show they had recovered from their 5-1 loss to Napoli in their previous competitive outing.

Assistant gaffer Marco Landucci stood in for Allegri and watched the boys earn the deserved win in the fixture. Afterwards, he said via Football Italia:

“It was an important match, we needed to get back on track, had many young lads who did very well and are pleased because the Coppa Italia matters to Juventus.

“It is just a pity we conceded a goal on a corner where we should’ve been more careful, but the important thing was to get through to the next round.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Monza was very important for our confidence after such a disastrous performance against Napoli and it is great to see the young lads step up.

Federico Chiesa also got on the score sheet, which is a major positive because we need his contribution in this second half of the term to reach the heights we want.

Hopefully, the boys will remain in good shape physically and mentally when we face Atalanta in our next fixture because that game will be much tougher.