Lapo Elkann admits Juventus regressed since Marotta left

Lapo Elkann, the brother of John Elkann, has admitted Juventus has struggled since Beppe Marotta left the club in 2018.

The current Inter executive worked at the Bianconeri for several years before then and he helped make important decisions.

The decisions ensured the Bianconeri dominated Italian football and made them one of the most successfully-run clubs in Europe.

When he left in 2018, he moved to Inter and made a huge impact at the Nerazzurri where he still works.

There have been talks about him returning to Juve as a part of the new leadership group and Elkann seems to support the move after admitting the club has struggled since Marotta left.

He tweeted:

“Juventus have lost A LOT after Marotta left. In my opinion we need strong and capable figures from the world of football, beyond those who are there today. If not, it is unthinkable to bring JUVENTUS back to the highest levels, this for me is a fact.”

Juve FC Says

Marotta was one of the best executives in European football and the decision to allow him to leave was simply poor.

The executive is showing he is a top man at Inter and it would be great if we brought him back.

We must do the right thing, admit our mistakes and try to bring him back to the club again.