Lapo Elkann joins Italy fans in mocking Vieira following Euro 2020 predictions

In this day and age, it’s not uncommon to see former football stars trying to remain relevant by offering the media some stinging quotes.

However, 1998 World Cup winners Patrick Vieira and Fabien Barthez may have learned that they should have been a little more cautious with their words.

Despite Italy’s impressive form in the group stage, the Arsenal legend claimed that Roberto Mancini’s men have their weaknesses.

“I believe that they lack intensity, lack power, pace, to be even more dangerous going forward, so I’m still going to wait,” said Vieira according to Football Italia.

“I think it’s still a bit too early to take Italy into consideration, that they can go to the end.”

These comments were made following the Azzurri’s impressive 3-0 win over Switzerland, whilst Barthez said that Italy are yet to play against anyone important, and won’t go far in the tournament.

As fate had it, it was in fact France who went out crashing early in Euro 2020, and it happened at the hands of the same Swiss team that was considered to be a weak opponent for Italy.

As expected, Italy fans took the opportunity to mock the two French legends who had to eat their words.

One of the persons who joined in on the trolling was Lapo Elkann, the flamboyant younger brother of Juventus patron, John Elkann, and cousin of club president, Andrea Agnelli.

Lapo is an avid Bianconeri supporter, and undoubtedly enjoyed taking a swipe at Vieira who left Juventus in favor of Inter during the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.