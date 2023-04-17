Lapo Elkann lashes out following Juve’s defeat before offering message of support

Last night, Juventus left their supporters enraged and disappointed following an abysmal display at the Mapei Stadium. Sassuolo emerged victorious thanks to Gregoire Defrel’s goal and deservingly so.

For his part, Lapo Elkann reacted to the team’s defeat by lashing out on Twitter.

While his older brother John Elkann is the head of the Agnelli family that owns the majority of the club’s shares, Lapo is the flamboyant member of the family and an avid Juventus supporter, which had always endeared the club’s die-hard fanbase.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, Lapo had some harsh words for the team following Sunday’s loss.

The 45-year-old replied to the club’s Twitter account with the following message: “You have to do better, be ashamed.”

Nevertheless, Elkann took a more serene approach this morning, offering a message of support for the Bianconeri stars.

“Guys you have to come back victorious and Strong. We need you, there are important games and each of you counts. Forza Juve,” tweeted Lapo on Monday morning.

Juventus will travel to Lisbon this midweek for a meeting against Sporting in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final. Then, they will host Napoli at home on Sunday before playing Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.