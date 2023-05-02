Lapo Elkann says he would bring Del Piero back to Juventus

Since the shocking announcement of Andrea Agnelli’s resignation along with the rest of the board members, there have been growing speculations regarding Alessandro Del Piero’s potential return to Juventus.

The legendary captain is considered amongst the greatest stars to don the famous black and white jersey – if not the ultimate best.

After leaving Turin in 2012, he remained away from his beloved club, but his visits have become more frequent recently.

Apparently, Del Piero has a staunch supporter within the Agnelli household in the shape of Lapo Elkann.

“He [Del Piero] would be one of the first ones that I would choose,” said Lapo while replying to a fan on Twitter.

Potessi sarebbe uno dei primi che sceglierei — Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) May 1, 2023

The 45-year-old is the younger brother of EXOR CEO John Elkann who’s the De Facto leader of the Agnelli family and the majority owner of Juventus.

In another reply, Lapo posted black and white hearts when discussing Max Allegri, but said that the manager must “go back to playing properly”.

🤍🖤😤🤐 — Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) April 30, 2023

Juve FC say

In many ways, Lapo Elkann has been the voice of Juventus supporters throughout the years. The Flamboyant Italian presents himself as a passionate supporter rather than a distant businessman like his older brother John.

However, if Del Piero is going to make his long-anticipated return to Juventus, he needs the backing of the Elkann brother who’s at the office rather than the one on Twitter.