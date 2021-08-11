Lapo Elkann says it’s sad that Juventus’ rivals are struggling

Andrea Agnelli’s cousin and heir to the Agnelli family fortune, Lapo Elkann, is sad to see Inter Milan struggle financially just a season after they won the Italian league and says it is never a thing of joy to see your rivals struggle.

The Nerazzurri won the Scudetto last season under Antonio Conte, but it came at a huge financial cost.

They are now looking to clean up their financial mess by selling off important members of the title-winning squad.

They have lost Conte, sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG and are close to selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

After these departures, their squad will be weakened and they might struggle to even make the top four in the upcoming campaign.

That should be good news to Juventus who now have one less team to worry about in their bid to win Serie A in the next campaign, but Elkann says it’s a sad situation and only mediocrity would make an opponent celebrate the struggles of their rival.

“I am sad to see a great team like Inter struggling,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I also believe only mediocre people would celebrate a difficult moment for one of their adversaries. That’s all folks.”