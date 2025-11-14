Juventus have gotten off to a miserable start to the 2025/26 Serie A season, with their post-dynasty hangover looking set to head into a sixth straight year. The recent 0-0 draw in the derby against Torino saw familiar issues present themselves: a lack of creativity, zero predatory striking instincts, and ultimately, another drab affair.

The goalless stalemate represented the fifth time this season in which the Bianconeri have drawn a blank, as well as their seventh draw of the campaign in all competitions. As a result, Luciano Spalletti’s side are now way down in sixth place in the Serie A table, with online betting sites now making them a distinct outsider to end their Scudetto drought. The latest sports betting odds currently list Juve as an 18/1 afterthought, miles behind 3/4 favorites Inter Milan and 9/2 reigning champions Napoli.

Goal-Shy Juve

Much of the Allianz Stadium misery stems from a goal-shy strike force, which has mustered up just four league goals. Jonathan David was signed from Lille in the summer, and the Canadian was supposed to reignite the previously impotent attack led by Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Canadian has bagged just once so far this term, resulting in his Serbian teammate replacing him and regaining a spot in the starting lineup.

But things weren’t always this way. Throughout Juve’s 2010s heydays, goals were never in short supply. It has been five long years since any striker wearing the famous black and white stripes last scored 20 league goals in a season. But who was the man who was firing on all cylinders? And who else has managed to hit 20 in a single Serie A campaign in the last decade? Let’s take a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Bianconeri faithful could barely believe it when it was announced that their club had signed the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese superstar had just led Real Madrid to a three-peat of UEFA Champions League crowns, as well as becoming the leading scorer in Los Blancos’ history with a whopping 450 goals in 438 games. CR7 was brought to Turin in the hopes he would lead Juve to European glory, and while he wouldn’t quite manage that, he didn’t find goals hard to come by.

Ronaldo comfortably scored 20 league goals in each of his three seasons at the Allianz Stadium. In his maiden campaign, the former Manchester United man struck 21 times in Serie A as he helped Juve to the Scudetto. The following year, that total was up to 31, with a further 29 coming in his final campaign, a campaign in which the Bianconeri lost their stranglehold on the Serie A title. Throughout his three years, Ronny managed 101 goals in all competitions, and it’s safe to say that in the years since his 2021 departure, the club has failed to replace his monstrous goal-scoring output.

Bodog Rewind™️ 2016. The Legendary Cristiano Ronaldo wins the ballon d’or and hits us with a SIU after accepting the award! 😎 pic.twitter.com/8ohsR2gCv3 — Bodog (@BodogCA) December 12, 2024

Paulo Dybala

Prior to Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin, Paulo Dybala was Juve’s first port of call for a reliable source of goals. The Argentinian arrived for a fee of €40 million from Palermo in the summer of 2016, and he would go on to bag 115 goals in all competitions across 293 games, winning the Scudetto in his first five seasons. However, only one of those campaigns saw the diminutive striker manage 20 league goals.

That was the 2017/18 season, when Dybala struck up a lethal strike partnership with another Argentine (more on him shortly), helping Juve outlast a brave Napoli challenge to win the Serie A title once more. The Bianconeri would eventually finish four points clear in the title race, rallying after a 1-0 defeat to the Partenopei by winning three of their last four to secure a seventh straight Italian championship.

Gonzalo Higuain

Of course, it was Gonzalo Higuain who ended up being Dybala’s partner in crime. The Argentinian ruffled plenty of feathers in Naples when he swapped the Partenopei for the black and white of Turin for a monster fee of €90m in the summer of 2016. But despite the vitriol being thrown his way, the former Real Madrid striker continued finding the back of the net with regular aplomb.

Higuain struck 32 times in his maiden season with the Bianconeri, with 24 of those coming in yet another successful Serie A campaign. Five of those strikes came in the UEFA Champions League, helping Juve to the final for the second time in three seasons, only to be downed by Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The poacher supreme would score a further 23 times the following year, but only 16 of those came in the league. Still, combined with the exploits of strike partner Dybala, Juve would romp to yet another title, beating former club Napoli to the crown by just four points, much to the dismay of everyone in the South.