Juventus played out a goalless draw against Lecce tonight, despite appearing to be on the verge of victory.

The Bianconeri knew they needed to win this game, as consecutive goalless draws had begun to raise questions among fans about their ability to score goals. The men in black and white started strongly, with Khephren Thuram coming close to opening the scoring almost immediately after kickoff. Francisco Conceição also hit the post within the first 16 minutes, as Juventus piled on the pressure in search of a breakthrough.

Despite relentless pressure, including a disallowed goal from Timothy Weah for offside, Juventus couldn’t find the back of the net. Lecce, under growing strain, sought to respond but struggled to assert themselves in the first half, which ended with Juve firmly in control.

Thiago Motta’s team had gone over 230 minutes without scoring and entered the second half with renewed intensity. Lecce, through Nikola Krstović, looked threatening on the counterattack, while Tete Morente forced a save from Mattia Perin as the hosts began to show some life.

Federico Gatti nearly took matters into his own hands, coming close to scoring for Juventus. In response, Thiago Motta introduced Jonas Rouhi and Nicolò Fagioli to add fresh legs to the midfield. Juventus finally broke the deadlock with a deflected shot from Andrea Cambiaso, a deserved goal given their dominance.

Buoyed by the lead, Juve sought a second goal, while Lecce created a few late chances. The hosts’ persistence paid off in heartbreaking fashion for Juventus when Ante Rebić scored a dramatic late equaliser, denying the Bianconeri a hard-fought victory.