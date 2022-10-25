Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon.

But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.

The Eagles were undeniably the better side from the get-go, and they managed to grab an early equalizer through a header courtesy of 18-year-old defender Antonio Silva.

Nonetheless, Juventus reacted by snatching a swift equalizer following a goalmouth scramble and a VAR review. Dusan Vlahovic got the credit for it.

However, Benfica rapidly restored the lead as Juan Cuadrado gave away a penalty kick after handling the ball inside the box.

Joao Mario converted from the spot, and Rafa Silva then made it 3-1 before halftime with a stunning finish.

After the interval, Rafa pounced on another disastrous defensive blunder to chip the ball over Wojciech Szczesny and pile more misery on Max Allegri’s men.

The Portuguese had some additional chances to make the result even more humiliating, but ultimately, it was the Bianconeri who attempted a late comeback by scoring twice courtesy of Arek Milik and Weston McKennie. Young substitute Samuel Iling-Junior played a key role in both goals.

However, the resurgence proved to be too little too late, as Benfica held on to win 4-3, sending Juventus packing in the process.