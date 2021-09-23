Late Ronaldo transfer means Juventus might need reinforcements in January

Juventus looked to have concluded their transfer business when they landed Manuel Locatelli after protracted negotiations with Sassuolo.

However, rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving or staying overshadowed the Bianconeri’s summer transfer window.

With a few days before the transfer window closed, it seemed they would be stuck with the wantaway Portugal captain.

Manchester United eventually signed Ronaldo just before the transfer window closed and Juve brought in attacking reinforcements in the form of Moise Kean on loan from Everton.

They were linked with moves for several players before Ronaldo’s departure including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Domenico Berardi and Miralem Pjanic.

His late move gave Juve little room to be adventurous in the transfer market before it closed.

They have started this season poorly with no wins from their first two league games and those results show the Bianconeri are probably in need of reinforcements.

Massimiliano Allegri will keep working hard to ensure that his team gets back to form and starts winning matches when the players return from the international break, but it won’t be easy.

The likes of Inter Milan and AS Roma have started this campaign well and they are being helped by the players they added to their squad in the transfer window.

Juve is already playing catchup after the loss to Empoli last time out, but they have to ensure that the gap between them and their rivals doesn’t become too big to close.

When a club has finished a campaign almost outside the top four as Juventus did at the end of the 2020/2021 season, one of the most reasonable things to do is to change playing personnel and Juve will still get the chance to do that.

The transfer window will reopen in January and they will be smart to strengthen their squad regardless of how they perform, as they weren’t so active in this summer market.

They should use the first half of this campaign to look at parts of their squad that are deficient as well as to work on the renewal deals for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

However, Allegri should know the positions that he needs to strengthen by the start of next year.

The January transfer window hardly provides value for money because top clubs are always reluctant to sell their best players in the winter.

However, everyone has a price and with more money to spend following Ronaldo’s departure, Juve can still get some of their top targets.