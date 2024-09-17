Walter Benitez left the team’s hotel in Turin this morning,” reads the official note.

“Due to the birth of his child, it was decided by mutual consultation that the PSV goalkeeper would return to his family.

“This means that Benitez will not be part of PSV’s match selection for tonight’s UEFA Champions League match against Juventus.

“The original matchday squad consisted of 22 players, three of whom were goalkeepers. Head coach Peter Bosz can call on Joël Drommel and Niek Schiks between the posts.”

While this is certainly a jubilant occasion for the Argentine, his coach Bosz has been left without his main custodian for tonight’s big showdown.

The Dutch manager will have to resort to his backup goalkeeper Drommel. The latter is a 27-year-old goalkeeper who has been plying his trade at the club since making 2021.

It remains to be seen if this unexpected twist will have a negative effect on the Dutch champions, and whether Dusan Vlahovic and company will gain a significant advantage.