Juventus failed to win yet another Serie A game, salvaging a late draw thanks to a stoppage-time penalty in the match against Venezia.

Fresh off their impressive victory against Manchester City, Juventus entered the match as heavy favourites, with Venezia seemingly no match for the Bianconeri on paper.

As expected, Juventus started the game strongly, dictating the tempo and demonstrating their superiority over the visitors. It took just 19 minutes for Federico Gatti to break the deadlock with a fine header, giving Juventus a deserved early lead.

Despite the advantage, Juve fans, all too familiar with their team’s struggles to kill off games, anxiously awaited a second goal to provide some breathing room. Their fears nearly materialised 10 minutes later when Magnus Kofod Andersen rattled the crossbar with a powerful effort.

Juventus continued to dominate but failed to add to their lead before halftime, as Venezia grew into the game and began competing more effectively in key moments.

Early in the second half, Juventus thought they had doubled their advantage when Kenan Yildiz found the net. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball in the build-up, a decision that shifted momentum and boosted Venezia’s confidence.

That newfound belief paid off when Mikael Egill Ellertsson shocked the Allianz Stadium with a well-taken equaliser. The goal had been coming, as Juventus failed to put the game out of reach despite their earlier dominance.

Pushing for a winner, Juventus left themselves vulnerable at the back, and Venezia capitalised in stunning fashion. Jay Idzes scored to complete a dramatic turnaround for the visitors, leaving Juve fans in disbelief.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Juventus were handed a lifeline in the form of a penalty. In the third minute of added time, Dusan Vlahovic calmly converted from the spot, rescuing a point for the Bianconeri.

While the late penalty spared Juventus from an embarrassing defeat, the result will do little to ease concerns about their inconsistent form in Serie A.