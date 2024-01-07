Just a few days after their impressive 6-1 victory in the Coppa Italia, Juventus faced Salernitana again, this time in Serie A, looking to secure another win.

Salernitana seemed to have learned from their recent defeat and displayed a more resilient performance in the early stages of the game, determined to prove that they were not as vulnerable as they appeared days ago.

The home side started strongly, maintaining good form throughout the first half. However, Salernitana, struggling in the relegation zone, faced a formidable Juventus side keen on asserting their championship aspirations.

To the surprise of many, the home team took the lead in the 39th minute with an impressive strike from Giulio Maggiore.

Heading into halftime, Juventus recognised the need to address the scoreline. Manager Max Allegri made two crucial changes at the interval, introducing Samuel Iling-Junior and Daniele Rugani.

The former Chelsea prospect, Iling-Junior, made an immediate impact, levelling the score 20 minutes into the second half, taking advantage of Salernitana being reduced to ten men after their goalscorer was sent off.

Despite being a man down, Salernitana’s defence demonstrated resilience, sticking to fundamentals and making life difficult for Juventus.

In the first minute of added time, Dusan Vlahovic secured the winning goal for Juventus, further solidifying their pursuit of the Serie A championship.

Overall, this was a satisfying, if not a convincing win.