Kenan Yildiz came on as a second-half substitute and helped Juventus secure a point in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan this evening.

Juventus had a point to prove in this clash with the Nerazzurri, having lost their previous match against Stuttgart in the Champions League. The Bianconeri have long been one of Italy’s top clubs, but Inter Milan, the defending Serie A champions, are widely expected to retain their title this season.

The men in black and white fell behind early after conceding a penalty that Piotr Zielinski converted. Given Inter’s reputation as one of the country’s top sides, it was no surprise that they took the lead.

However, Juventus responded just five minutes later through Dusan Vlahovic and then took the lead again seven minutes after that. It was a remarkable turnaround, especially considering they were playing away from home.

Juve’s advantage, however, was short-lived. Inter rallied to score twice before halftime, taking a 3-2 lead into the break in a topsy-turvy first half that saw five goals.

Inter extended their lead shortly after the interval, prompting Thiago Motta to make some changes. He introduced Yildiz, and the Turkish teenager made an immediate impact, scoring ten minutes after coming on to pull one back for Juventus.

Yildiz continued his impressive performance by netting another goal to level the score at 4-4. From there, Juventus looked the more likely side to find a winner, with Yildiz posing a constant threat.

Despite both teams pushing for a decisive goal, the match ended in a draw, with Juventus maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season in an enthralling encounter.