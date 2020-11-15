Latest Adama Traore news isn’t good for Juventus

Adama Traore is one of the players that Juventus is targeting in this transfer window.

The former Barcelona protégé has emerged as one of the world’s best wingers in recent seasons.

He is one of several exciting players that have made Wolves a team to watch in the Premier League.

The Molineux side knows that they will not be able to keep hold of him forever and this is because several teams are looking to sign him.

With so many teams looking to land him, it will be a struggle for Juventus to be able to sign the attacker, and the latest update from Don Balon on his future isn’t what Juve would like to see.

The report claims that the attacker is looking to leave Wolves in search of more regular football having found himself playing mostly off the bench in this campaign.

He has several suitors and the report mentioned Bayern Munich and Liverpool, but it didn’t mention Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been interested in him for a long time now (Football-Italia), but it seems that they will be beaten to his signature.

The report adds that Bayern Munich is already looking to sign him for 80m euros.