Latest Champions League revelation is not good news for Juventus

May 12, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Juventus has made qualifying for next season’s Champions League harder for themselves by losing 3-0 to Milan in their last game.

That means they are three points behind their conquerors and Atalanta with three games to go.

Interestingly, Milan faces Atalanta on the final day of the season and it has now been revealed that both teams could have secured a Champions League place before that encounter.

The game between the pair had previously been seen as the ultimate showdown for a UCL place, but Juve’s loss has made things easier for both teams.

Football Italia reports that if Milan and La Dea win their upcoming fixtures before the last game of the season, they would be guaranteed Champions League places already.

This is because regardless of what happened in their last fixtures, they would still both be ahead of Juve on head-to-head records.

Juve beat Milan 3-1 at the San Siro, but they lost 3-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in Turin and lost 1-0 in Bergamo and that means both teams have a better H2H record against them and that will separate the teams if they all tied on the same points.

