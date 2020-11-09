Latest Cristiano Ronaldo update is madness if true

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid player at Juventus and the Portuguese attacker is also the most productive player in the team.

But the latest news from Spanish outlet, Sport claims that the Portuguese attacker may be shipped out in the next summer transfer window, because of his attitude and high wages.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri in 2018 with hopes that he would help them to win the Champions League.

They haven’t been able to achieve that even though he has tried his best to help them get to that level.

The report claims that Andrea Pirlo considers him to be selfish and the club is now exploring the options available for his future.

Ronaldo’s current deal runs out in 2022, but as things stand, the club is keen to get him off their books.

The report adds that Juve is not prepared to extend his contract that is currently worth 31m euros per season.

They are also nervous that he will leave them for free at the end of his deal, so the plan is to try and recoup some of the money they have laid out in next summers transfer window.

Juventus without Ronaldo is not the same Juventus, that was proven over the recent Covid 19 isolation that sidelined the Portuguese superstar. It would be madness to allow him to leave when he is so important to the club.