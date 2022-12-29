Latest Cuadrado injury update is not good news for Juventus

Juan Cuadrado has been sidelined by pain in his leg, which Juventus thought was a small issue, but it now seems to be a major one.

The Colombian has not returned to training ahead of the restart as Juve hands him more time to prepare for the next phase of the term.

However, more time is not helping and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the winger has felt pain for 20 consecutive days and has not gotten better so far.

He continues to struggle, which is almost certain to guarantee he will not return to action for the club soon enough.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has not had a good season and will be desperate to return as soon as he can.

He would have hoped he could use the second half of the term to deliver better performances for Juve, but he has now been absent from their training.

That will certainly affect his playing chances and the club could decide to sign a new right-back to act as his replacement.

If that happens, he will be certain his time in Turin is up and must find a new club to join at the end of this season when he becomes a free agent.