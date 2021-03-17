Latest Dybala injury update is good news with return date set

Juventus are hoping to have Paulo Dybala back from injury after the international break, according to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

The attacker has had an injury-ravaged season that has seen him play just 11 league games for the club.

With a new manager to impress, this campaign has been less than ideal for him after scoring just twice.

His absence and lack of form is one reason why the Bianconeri has struggled in all competitions.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and they are 10 points behind Inter Milan in the league title race.

They have a game in hand and need to put together a run of wins now if they are serious about mounting a comeback in this run in.

Andrea Pirlo will need all his best players in top shape and this news will delight him.

South America has postponed its international matches because of the coronavirus outbreak in their region.

This means that Dybala will be in Turin with some other players who are not joining their national teams in the coming break.

The report says he would work with Juve and the club hopes to have him back playing after the break.