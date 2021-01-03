Latest information about Haaland will be good for Juventus plans

Erling Haaland is one of the best young strikers in the world at the moment, and Borussia Dortmund is the lucky European team that he plays for.

The Norwegian is just 20, yet he has broken numerous goal records already.

He joined Dortmund at the start of last year and despite the Germans beating the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to his signature, they aren’t his final bus stop.

This is what Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato is reporting as we enter yet another transfer window.

Juventus has maintained their interest in his signature, and this month offers them another chance to sign him.

But he remains a player with the German side, however, that may not be for long because the report says that he is just using them as a stepping stone to a greater team.

Dortmund has shown the ability to develop top talented youngsters in recent years with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Jadon Sancho all breaking through at Germany’s second-biggest team.

The report didn’t say how long Haaland will be in Dortmund, but this development will offer a boost to Juventus as they plan to land him when he eventually decides to leave the Germans.