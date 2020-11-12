Latest injury update is good news ahead of game against Cagliari

A piece of good news has been announced on the injury front for Juventus ahead of the return to club football next weekend.

The Bianconeri has been struggling with the fitness of their players since the start of the season.

They have played certain games without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini among others.

One player who is yet to play for the club under the management of Andrea Pirlo is Mathijs de Ligt.

The former Ajax man is expected to be a star of the future at the back for Juventus, but he has been out with injury since August.

The defender dislocated his shoulder and it had to be operated upon, that was done successfully.

Tuttosport is stating that he is ready to return to action when the league resumes with Juventus’ game against Cagliari on the 21st of this month.

It claims that De Ligt has been fine for some time now, but the club has been putting caution into his return date and he will now be welcomed back into the team.

After Cagliari, Juventus will host Ferencvaros in the Champions League and he will hope to start either or both games.