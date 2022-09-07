Angel di Maria did not travel with the Juventus squad for their Champions League game against PSG yesterday.

The attacker had been removed from their game against Fiorentina at the weekend in the second half.

Max Allegri said it was a precautionary substitution and fans expected him to be in the team for their trip to Paris, but he did not travel.

The Bianconeri will be back in action this weekend when they face Salernitana in Serie A.

The attacker’s return would be welcomed. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is very unlikely to be in the squad for that fixture.

It claims the attacker is still struggling and Juve will not risk him in the game.

Instead, they expect to have him back in the team when they host Benfica in the Champions League next week.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been an important member of our team, but he is now missing too many games because of injury.

The Argentinian is one of the finest players in the world when he is fit, but we must find a way to keep him healthy for longer periods.

That is the only way we can enjoy his talents consistently.